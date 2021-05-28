China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34.

About China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

