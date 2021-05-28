IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.71. IAA has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 834,357 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,799 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

