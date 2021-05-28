Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.51

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $13.69. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 58,982 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

