Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 3.3%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.09. 58,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 111,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Quantum Computing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

