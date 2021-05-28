Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Michael L’Estrange Purchases 5,000 Shares

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) insider Michael L’Estrange purchased 5,000 shares of Qantas Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of A$23,750.00 ($16,964.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,158.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

