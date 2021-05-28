CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 75,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 371,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

