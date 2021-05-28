Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $14.50. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 49,668 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

