Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

