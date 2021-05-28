First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the April 29th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 147,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.85 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

