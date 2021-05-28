Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the April 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.43 on Friday. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter valued at $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

