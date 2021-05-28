ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

