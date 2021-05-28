Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGDXQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Response Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

