EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.16.

Shares of EOG opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

