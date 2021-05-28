Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Upgraded to Speculative Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) to a speculative buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRSM. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 945.50 ($12.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £902.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,444.46. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 930.37 ($12.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

