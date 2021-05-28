Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

LON PCTN opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.13) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Picton Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

