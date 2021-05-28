Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 349 ($4.56) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Thursday. Sensyne Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.10. The company has a market capitalization of £248.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.