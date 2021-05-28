New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York City REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

