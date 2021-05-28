Tharisa (LON:THS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THS. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tharisa from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 147.65 ($1.93) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.41. The company has a market cap of £397.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.02%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.