Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) versus PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 6.15 $60.35 million $0.75 60.83 PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 2.72 $16.17 million $1.04 15.44

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Premier Bancorp and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00 PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.94%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.38%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 13.58% 7.45% 1.00% PCB Bancorp 23.53% 9.10% 1.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 176.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PCB Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats PCB Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio include commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 65 full-service depository branches located in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 9 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

