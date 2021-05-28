Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.62. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $630.85 on Friday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $666.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $607.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

