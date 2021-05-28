Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.06 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

