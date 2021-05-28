Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Gamida Cell worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter.

GMDA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

