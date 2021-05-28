95,600 Shares in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,853,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 218.66%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

