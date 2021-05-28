Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 841,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10,355.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 307,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 304,149 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.