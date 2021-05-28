Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,531,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.