Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

