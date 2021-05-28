Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

