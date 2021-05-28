Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

