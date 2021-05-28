Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Purchases $21,639.90 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $21,639.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

