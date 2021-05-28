DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 25th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 83.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DKS opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

