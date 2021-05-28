WAM Capital Limited (WAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on June 6th

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.22, a current ratio of 34.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

