PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.30

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 599 ($7.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 602.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. PayPoint has a 52-week low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 788.96 ($10.31). The stock has a market cap of £411.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

