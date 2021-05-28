Martin J. Teitelbaum Sells 2,825 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Martin J. Teitelbaum sold 2,825 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $12,175.75.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

