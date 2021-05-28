Allison M. Destefano Purchases 2,300 Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Allison M. Destefano acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ELA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. Envela Co. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

