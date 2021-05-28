WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at $500,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.