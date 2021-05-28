BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $849.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 41,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

