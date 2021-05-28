CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
