CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

