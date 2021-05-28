Barclays Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Underweight

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

SLCA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

