Telsey Advisory Group Increases Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $33.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of GES opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

