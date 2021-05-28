PayPie (PPP) Price Down 11.2% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. PayPie has a market cap of $2.67 million and $195.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00078207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.73 or 0.00916154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.63 or 0.09270755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00090918 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

