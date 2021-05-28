Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $410,918.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00078207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.73 or 0.00916154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.63 or 0.09270755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00090918 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,025,646 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

