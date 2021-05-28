suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. suterusu has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $267,121.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, suterusu has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00078207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.73 or 0.00916154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.63 or 0.09270755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00090918 BTC.

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

