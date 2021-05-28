D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $187.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

