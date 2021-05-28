Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 47,483 Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Höegh LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 44.13%. Analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

