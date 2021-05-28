D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,658 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 43.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 53,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,019,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,991,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

