Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $30.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $45.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $29.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $443.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.71 and a 200 day moving average of $360.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,847,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

