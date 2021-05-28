United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.
United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
