Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of COG opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $397,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 236,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

