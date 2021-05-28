Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $15.92

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

