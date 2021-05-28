Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -160.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.